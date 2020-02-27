Global  

Coronavirus Update: First U.S. 'Community Transmission' Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They're Prepared

Coronavirus Update: First U.S. 'Community Transmission' Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They're Prepared

Coronavirus Update: First U.S. 'Community Transmission' Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They're Prepared

There are now more than 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally.

Sixty are in the United States.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
