Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Steven Spielberg Says No To ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Steven Spielberg Says No To ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Steven Spielberg Says No To ‘Indiana Jones 5’Here's who might be taking over.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Spielberg quits ‘Indiana Jones 5’, ‘Ford vs Ferrari’ director James Mangold to take over

Spielberg, who kickstarted the franchise with ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, will remain as a...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndian Express


Steven Spielberg won't direct Indiana Jones 5


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •PolygonMid-Day



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheDisneyBlog

The Disney Blog RT @TheDisneyBlog: Earlier we learned that Harrison Ford says he'll be back for Indiana Jones 5, but today it sounds like Steven Spielberg… 2 hours ago

HBettii

HarrietBettii RT @TODAYshow: A new report says Steven Spielberg will not be directing the fifth “Indiana Jones” film, and it will be the first time in th… 3 hours ago

TODAYshow

TODAY A new report says Steven Spielberg will not be directing the fifth “Indiana Jones” film, and it will be the first t… https://t.co/oPpMjtponQ 5 hours ago

BleedingFool

Bleeding Fool Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold, who also helmed the Wolverine franchise, is in talks to direct Indiana Jones… https://t.co/hHy6ZSDeZ8 5 hours ago

TheDisneyBlog

The Disney Blog Earlier we learned that Harrison Ford says he'll be back for Indiana Jones 5, but today it sounds like Steven Spiel… https://t.co/mzZbQz9yT2 15 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: For the first time, Steven Spielberg won’t direct an Indiana Jones film, report says… https://t.co/NAHE73No3Q 15 hours ago

paeznyc

Margie For the first time, Steven Spielberg won't direct an Indiana Jones film, report says https://t.co/Ot88SqCdyX #politics #feedly 20 hours ago

ExactOptionPick

Exact Option Picks For the first time, Steven Spielberg won't direct an Indiana Jones film, report says - https://t.co/KvHo4vWQaJ 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Steven Spielberg won't direct Indiana Jones 5 [Video]Steven Spielberg won't direct Indiana Jones 5

Steven Spielberg won't direct 'Indiana Jones 5', with James Mangold currently in talks for the job.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published

Steven Spielberg will not direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ [Video]Steven Spielberg will not direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Spielberg is handing off the iconic franchise after 39 years.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.