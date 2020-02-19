Global  

Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man

Hopefully, this man living in one of China's "coffin houses" doesn't suffer from claustrophobia.

As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads, Simon Wong, a Hong Kong resident, is just one of the many people whose lives are drastically changed by the outbreak.
Fearing coronavirus, Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stay indoors

To escape the confines of his Hong Kong "coffin home", or two square meters (21.5 square feet) of...
Reuters - Published

News24.com | Hong Kong reports second coronavirus death as toll passes 2 000

An elderly Hong Kong man who contracted the new coronavirus has died, authorities have announced, the...
News24 - Published


