Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man
Hopefully, this man living in one of China's "coffin houses" doesn't suffer from claustrophobia.
As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads, Simon Wong, a Hong Kong resident, is just one of the many people whose lives are drastically changed by the outbreak.
