Hancock: Government doing everything to keep public safe

Matt Hancock says the Government is "doing everything reasonably possible to keep the public safe." Speaking at the Nuffield Trust Summit in Windsor, the health secretary said he was chairing weekly Cobra meetings to discuss "cross-government" responses "to keep people safe." Report by Jonesia.

