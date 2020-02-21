Actress Lori Loughlin To Face Trial

A federal judge has said that actress Lori Loughlin will be among eight parents facing trial in October.

Loughlin is accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme.

This will be the first trial to result from the scandal in 2019, according to Reuters.

The “Full House” star is married to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

The couple is among 15 parents fighting charges brought by federal prosecutors in Boston.