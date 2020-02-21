Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actress Lori Loughlin To Face Trial

Actress Lori Loughlin To Face Trial

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Actress Lori Loughlin To Face Trial

Actress Lori Loughlin To Face Trial

A federal judge has said that actress Lori Loughlin will be among eight parents facing trial in October.

Loughlin is accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme.

This will be the first trial to result from the scandal in 2019, according to Reuters.

The “Full House” star is married to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

The couple is among 15 parents fighting charges brought by federal prosecutors in Boston.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Make Rare Public Appearance Amid College Admissions Scandal Legal Battle

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are stepping out. The Fuller House actress and the fashion...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Lori Loughlin to face college scam trial in October [Video]Actress Lori Loughlin to face college scam trial in October

A federal judge on Thursday said actress Lori Loughlin in October will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to face the first trial..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:30Published

Trial Date Set For Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband In College Admissions Scandal [Video]Trial Date Set For Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband In College Admissions Scandal

The couple's attorney, however, claims they have new evidence. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.