Catherine Pugh Apologizes To Baltimore Citizens Following Her Sentencing

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 04:21s
Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh apologizes to Baltimore residents following her sentencing.
8 things you need to know this morning

Good morning Baltimore! It feels more like winter today with temperatures in the mid-40s and lots of...
bizjournals - Published

Catherine Pugh, Former Baltimore Mayor, Is Sentenced to 3 Years in Book Fraud

“I messed up. I really messed up,” Ms. Pugh said in a video that her lawyers submitted to the...
NYTimes.com - Published


Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison [Video]Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison

Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 43:13Published

Details From Inside The Courtroom At Catherine Pugh's Sentencing [Video]Details From Inside The Courtroom At Catherine Pugh's Sentencing

WJZ's Paul Gessler has details from inside the courtroom at former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh's sentencing hearing.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 11:16Published

