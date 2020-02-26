Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic' 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly news conference blasted the Trump administration for vacancies in critical parts of the administration that would deal with health emergencies such as the coronavirus.

Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic' Pelosi said the House would put forward a "funding package with transparency and accountability that fully addresses the scale and seriousness of this public health crisis." Trump is seeking $2.5 billion from Congress to boost the government's virus response, an amount Democrats said falls far short of what is needed.







