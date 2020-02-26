Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nancy Pelosi > Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly news conference blasted the Trump administration for vacancies in critical parts of the administration that would deal with health emergencies such as the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

Pelosi said the House would put forward a "funding package with transparency and accountability that fully addresses the scale and seriousness of this public health crisis." Trump is seeking $2.5 billion from Congress to boost the government's virus response, an amount Democrats said falls far short of what is needed.



Recent related news from verified sources

'This is shameful': Trump lambasted for coronavirus response by Pelosi

The Democratic House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has called Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus...
Independent - Published

Trump Blasts ‘Incompetent’ Pelosi for Criticizing Him Over Coronavirus, Claims ‘She’s Trying to Create a Panic’

During his coronavirus press conference Wednesday night, President *Donald Trump* was asked for his...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RyanandBess

Ryan DiGiacomo @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer Pelosi 's home district is awash in human filth and used needles and she calls Trump's r… https://t.co/ySQewlPqXL 1 hour ago

RyanandBess

Ryan DiGiacomo @SpeakerPelosi Pelosi 's home district is awash in human filth and used needles and she calls Trump's response to coronavirus anemic? 1 hour ago

mrssalcido

Ranger Luna #TrumpVirus Pelosi calls Trump's response chaotic! But what has SHE done about the HIV-laced feces that's spatter… https://t.co/u4fIv4aXPh 4 hours ago

LucyKnows1

🇺🇸🍎LUCY KNOWS🍎👓🗽🇺🇸 RT @C_Sommerfeldt: .@SpeakerPelosi calls Trump’s response to the coronavirus “shameful” and slams his $2.5 billion emergency funding reques… 9 hours ago

wolffshadow

🚂🇺🇸TheRealJaxon🇺🇸🚂 President Trump calls Nancy Pelosi "incompetent" in response to her earlier comments. https://t.co/RTyXqxV5oR 19 hours ago

LloydChristmis

Lloyd Christmis 🇺🇸 #MAGA RT @wolffshadow: President trump calls Nancy Pelosi "incompetent" in response to her earlier comments. https://t.co/LsgXob282b 19 hours ago

wolffshadow

🚂🇺🇸TheRealJaxon🇺🇸🚂 President trump calls Nancy Pelosi "incompetent" in response to her earlier comments. https://t.co/LsgXob282b 19 hours ago

Kassern1

Kassern RT @Dragonfly_Drama: Pelosi remarks come as some health professional are questioning the @realDonaldTrump Administration’s Competency. Mic… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak after a lot of criticism. Health officials worry that a new emergency spending proposal is not enough to protect the country..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic' [Video]Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly news conference blasted the Trump administration for vacancies in critical parts of the administration that would deal with health emergencies such as the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.