Great-grandmother to celebrate her 25th birthday on Leap Day

A great-grandmother is celebrating her 25th actual birthday on Leap Day this weekend.

Doris Cleife will turn 100 on Saturday February 29, but this year will only be her 25th opportunity to celebrate on her day of birth.

Mrs Cleife, who was a hairdresser for 20 years, said the secret to her longevity was eating well and walking whenever she could.

Staff at Brunel Court in Portsmouth, Hampshire, run by extra-care provider Housing 21 where Mrs Cleife lives, will be throwing a surprise party for her on Friday before her family celebrate with her on the 29th.