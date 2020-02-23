Global  

GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina

GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina

GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina

Republican activists in South Carolina are urging GOP voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House in the state’s Democratic primary on Saturday.

