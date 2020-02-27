Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the nationwide school closure on Thursday.

In his statement, Abe said the closures were an effort to place "priority on children’s health and safety.” Schools will likely be closed through the end of March.

The closures come amid criticism that Abe's government has not been aggressive enough in fighting the spread of coronavirus.

It also shocked local leaders and working parents, leaving some to wonder if the motivations were political.

Japan is the scheduled host of the 2020 summer olympics, set to take place in Tokyo.

Should the virus continue to spread in the country, there have been fears the games would have to be canceled.

Tobias Harris, Analyst, via 'The New York Times'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus [Video]Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus

Japan&apos;s entire school system, from elementary to high schools, will be asked to close from Monday until spring break late in March to help contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus [Video]Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus

Japan's entire school system, from elementary to high schools, will be asked to close from Monday until spring break late in March to help contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.