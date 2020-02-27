Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the nationwide school closure on Thursday.

In his statement, Abe said the closures were an effort to place "priority on children’s health and safety.” Schools will likely be closed through the end of March.

The closures come amid criticism that Abe's government has not been aggressive enough in fighting the spread of coronavirus.

It also shocked local leaders and working parents, leaving some to wonder if the motivations were political.

Japan is the scheduled host of the 2020 summer olympics, set to take place in Tokyo.

Should the virus continue to spread in the country, there have been fears the games would have to be canceled.

Tobias Harris, Analyst, via 'The New York Times'