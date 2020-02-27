Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > RAW: Gov. Newsom And Other Officials Provide Update On State Response To Coronavirus

RAW: Gov. Newsom And Other Officials Provide Update On State Response To Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 22:32s - Published < > Embed
RAW: Gov. Newsom And Other Officials Provide Update On State Response To Coronavirus

RAW: Gov. Newsom And Other Officials Provide Update On State Response To Coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials discuss latest developments in response to coronavirus (2-27-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed [Video]Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state is monitoring about 8,400 people for the coronavirus, a day after a Solano County patient was identified as the first coronavirus case in the U.S...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published

Gov. Newsom Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Gov. Newsom Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak

The governor spoke after a new coronavirus case that has come from an unknown origin.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.