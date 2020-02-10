Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020

Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020

Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday and gave his thoughts on the team’s offseason plans including free-agent tight end Jason Witten.

Jones said he would like Witten to return to the team for his 17th season.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wrestlerchamp64

Carlos Sanchez RT @1053thefan: Jerry Jones Reportedly Wants Jason Witten Back In 2020 https://t.co/XIPXI9AC3h 21 minutes ago

1053thefan

105.3 The FAN Jerry Jones Reportedly Wants Jason Witten Back In 2020 https://t.co/XIPXI9AC3h 21 minutes ago

RTCowboysNation

CowboysNation Bot RT @CowboysNFLNews: Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020 https://t.co/JvwZijns5f #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation 2 hours ago

CowboysNFLNews

CowboysFootball.com Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020 https://t.co/JvwZijns5f #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation 2 hours ago

smann51

Seth Mann RT @1053thefan: Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back In 2020 https://t.co/XIPXI9AC3h 2 hours ago

1053thefan

105.3 The FAN Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back In 2020 https://t.co/XIPXI9AC3h 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jason Witten Says He Wants To Play Another Year, Ideally With Cowboys [Video]Jason Witten Says He Wants To Play Another Year, Ideally With Cowboys

Of course, I want that to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I always will be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that might mean with all the changes, I might have to go somewhere else." Witten said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:31Published

5 Incredible Black History Facts [Video]5 Incredible Black History Facts

5 Incredible Black History Facts 1. The most iconic part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech was improvised. King had prepared a more political speech the night before. In the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.