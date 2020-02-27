Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway

Global  

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit of a stolen hearse that ended in a crash on a South Los Angeles freeway.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside [Video]Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

A police pursuit with a hearse -- which had been stolen with a body inside the night before -- ended in a wreck during rush hour Thursday morning on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. Tina Patel..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:09Published

Hearse Stolen From California Church With Body Inside [Video]Hearse Stolen From California Church With Body Inside

Authorities were searching for a black SUV being used as a hearse after it was stolen outside a California church with a body inside Wednesday night.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:32Published

