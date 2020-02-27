'Something Over Something Else' brings work of influential black artist to Cincinnati Art Museum

Global  

When the Cincinnati Art Museum&apos;s latest exhibition &quot;Something Over Something Else&quot; opens Friday, visitors will get a rare glimpse of a series of works by trailblazing African American artist Romare Bearden.

&quot;This exhibition represents a group of works that Bearden made in 1978 through 1981,&quot; said Julie Aronson, curator of American art at the museum.

&quot;The works were specifically autobiographical in nature.&quot;
