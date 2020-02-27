'Something Over Something Else' brings work of influential black artist to Cincinnati Art Museum

When the Cincinnati Art Museum's latest exhibition "Something Over Something Else" opens Friday, visitors will get a rare glimpse of a series of works by trailblazing African American artist Romare Bearden.

"This exhibition represents a group of works that Bearden made in 1978 through 1981," said Julie Aronson, curator of American art at the museum.

"The works were specifically autobiographical in nature."