ROOTWOOD Movie

ROOTWOOD Movie Trailer Plot synopsis: The students Jessica (Elissa Dowling) and William (Tyler Gallant) are hosting “The Spooky Hour”, a podcast about paranormal phenomena and urban legends.

When they are hired by the Hollywood film producer Laura Benott (Felissa Rose) to produce a horror documentary about the Curse of the Wooden Devil, they smell a chance to become famous.

Together with their friend Erin (French) they enter Rootwood Forest and investigate the area to find out the truth about the wooden devil and his victims.