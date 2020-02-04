RADIOACTIVE movie - Based on the story of Marie Curie

Global  

RADIOACTIVE - Based on the story of Marie Curie - A Peculiar Element From the 1870s to the modern era, RADIOACTIVE is a journey through Marie Curie’s (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world.

After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity.

The genius of the Curies’ world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight.

From renowned producers, WORKING TITLE (DARKEST HOUR) and Shoebox Films (ATONEMENT), and Academy Award ® nominated director, Marjane Satrapi, comes a bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie’s work and how this shaped the defining moments of the 20th Century.
RADIOACTIVE Movie Clip - You think you found an undiscovered element? - Starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley [Video]RADIOACTIVE Movie Clip - You think you found an undiscovered element? - Starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley

RADIOACTIVE Movie Clip - Starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley "If my science does not speak for itself with regard to my quality, then you have gravely misunderstood my science." Watch a brand new..

'Radioactive' Trailer [Video]'Radioactive' Trailer

Radioactive Trailer - From the 1870s to the modern era, 'Radioactive' is a journey through Marie Curie's (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies - her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and..

