The Dawn movie

The Dawn movie trailer Plot synopsis: The sole survivor of a murderous rampage by her war veteran father, Rose (Devanny Pinn – Crossbreed), is sent to live in a secluded covenant in the North Eastern United States.

Embraced by the kind Revered Mother (Heather Wynters – American Horror Story: Asylum), the generous Father Theodore (David Goryl – The Night Shift) and Sister Ella (Stacey Dash – Clueless), the now-adult Rose is preparing to take her final vows.

Yet darkness grows within her… In a series of shocking confessions, Rose reveals she’s being plagued by visions of her Father’s crimes and demonic voices imploring her to ‘kill’.

Disturbed by these startling revelations, Father Theodore’s young successor, Jeremiah (Ryan Kiser – Manson), is determined to investigate.

With each subsequent confession and each passing day – Rose’s visions begin to gather strength, blurring the lines of fantasy and reality, and faith and conviction.

Soon they begin to pose a very real danger and threaten to shake the Church to its very foundations…