Legal Expert Doug Colbert Discusses How Baltimore Moves Forward After Catherine Pugh's Sentencing

University of Maryland law professor Doug Colbert joins WJZ News at 5 to talk about former Mayor Catherine Pugh's prison sentence and how the city moves forward in the wake of her sentencing.
WJZ | CBS Baltimore HOW DOES BALTIMORE MOVE FORWARD? University of Maryland law professor Doug Colbert discusses how the city moves for… https://t.co/QhcIzPsUxy 25 minutes ago

WJZ | CBS Baltimore RT @NicoleBakerTV: MOVING CHARM CITY FORWARD: Legal Expert Doug Colbert was at today's sentencing for Former Mayor Catherine Pugh. He shar… 44 minutes ago

Nicole Baker 🏁 MOVING CHARM CITY FORWARD: Legal Expert Doug Colbert was at today's sentencing for Former Mayor Catherine Pugh. He… https://t.co/wnzhzKbNJa 1 hour ago


Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Catherine Pugh's Sentencing In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal [Video]Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Catherine Pugh's Sentencing In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal

Maryland leaders are reacting to former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's sentencing with disappointment toward her actions but hope for the future of the city.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:55Published

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison [Video]Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison

A Federal Judge in Baltimore has sentenced former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison, followed by another three years of probation.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:47Published

