Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Precautions: Travelers Concerned About What's Being Done To Contain Outbreak

Coronavirus Precautions: Travelers Concerned About What's Being Done To Contain Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Precautions: Travelers Concerned About What's Being Done To Contain Outbreak

Coronavirus Precautions: Travelers Concerned About What's Being Done To Contain Outbreak

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting at least 40 countries, many travelers are concerned about what's being done to contain the virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Precautions: Travelers Urged To Check For Advisories Before Making Plans [Video]Coronavirus Precautions: Travelers Urged To Check For Advisories Before Making Plans

You may want to check the state department's website before making travel arrangements in the coming weeks and months. Advisories are being added in response to the spread of the coronavirus; CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus [Video]Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.