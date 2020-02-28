Arteta: Defeat hurts big time 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:33s - Published Arteta: Defeat hurts big time Mikel Arteta reacts to Olympiakos knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League by saying his team had enough chances to win the tie 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this