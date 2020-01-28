Get Used To Washing Your Hands A Lot, America

For the new coronavirus going around, aka COVID-19, good hygiene seems to be the best line of defense.

According to HuffPost, the virus has only been on the radar for a couple of months.

Therefore, there is no preventive vaccine yet, nor is there an effective way to treat the respiratory illness the virus causes.

Researchers are getting close to putting potential vaccines to the test.

However, it’ll likely be about a year before they’re ready.