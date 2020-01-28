Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus disease 2019 > Get Used To Washing Your Hands A Lot, America

Get Used To Washing Your Hands A Lot, America

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Get Used To Washing Your Hands A Lot, America

Get Used To Washing Your Hands A Lot, America

For the new coronavirus going around, aka COVID-19, good hygiene seems to be the best line of defense.

According to HuffPost, the virus has only been on the radar for a couple of months.

Therefore, there is no preventive vaccine yet, nor is there an effective way to treat the respiratory illness the virus causes.

Researchers are getting close to putting potential vaccines to the test.

However, it’ll likely be about a year before they’re ready.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Get Used To Washing Your Hands A Lot, America

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

Lush offers shoppers 'free hand washing' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak

Lush offers shoppers 'free hand washing' in stores amid coronavirus outbreakCustomers don't have to buy anything to access soap and water to wash their hands
West Briton - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Big_Kat18

Big Kat RT @trackrat591: @TreyJoens Always use soap when washing your hands. Some don't. An infectious disease physician I used to work with told… 36 minutes ago

fakehistoryhunt

Fake History Hunter @janemccallion @CanuckistaniDXB @LibyaLiberty People always need a scapegoat, they may have thought Jews/Muslims so… https://t.co/b6XZTKwlIt 40 minutes ago

BrizendineSean

Sean Brizendine RT @brucefenton: Do this! Washing your hands is so simple yet so very very important. When I worked in a hospital I washed my hands 70 tim… 40 minutes ago

trackrat591

trackrat59 @TreyJoens Always use soap when washing your hands. Some don't. An infectious disease physician I used to work with told me this. 54 minutes ago

ThirdMan__

The Third Man Wash your hands like this every time. It’s really quick when you get used to it. Google “hand washing chart” , pri… https://t.co/Tx0gJWWBXW 2 hours ago

MrNawa2

MrNawa 🇿🇲 OK now this Corona virus is getting scary now heading towards pandemic. Saw an article that says keep washing your… https://t.co/fwxaj8Lnc3 3 hours ago

pickadoodles

Ryan Palmer🏳️‍🌈🏴🏳️ @NewGopforUSA @VP Probably also used the toilet beforehand without washing his hands after... This, btw, is exactly… https://t.co/fH2eWzfncn 4 hours ago

Oshindaretoyin

Omo Iya Oniresi #DivineEncounter RT @Oshindaretoyin: You touch a public door handle, used the toilet, sneezed on your palm, shook hands with strangers without washing your… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is It Ok to Wash Your Hands With Dish Soap? [Video]Is It Ok to Wash Your Hands With Dish Soap?

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on what dermatologists say about using dish soap to wash your hands.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA [Video]FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA

The Food and Drug Administration has sent a letter of warning to Gojo Industries, Purell's parent company. The letter tells the company to stop claiming that its hand sanitizer can prevent diseases..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.