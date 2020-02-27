Global  

Solano County Declares Emergency Following Possible Community Spread Virus Case

Solano County has declared a local emergency Thursday after the a resident contracted the coronavirus from unknown origins.
Solano Co. Health Officials Discuss Coronavirus Crisis [Video]Solano Co. Health Officials Discuss Coronavirus Crisis

Solano County officials held a press conference following the declaration of a local emergency after the potential first case of "community spread" coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 09:21Published

Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center [Video]Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center

A Solano County resident is being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for the coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first community spread case of the disease. Jackie Ward..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:12Published

