Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting

All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting

All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting

All five victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus were identified in a news conference Thursday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Molson Coors shooting victims identified

Milwaukee officials have released the names of the five people killed in the mass shooting at a...
CBS News - Published

Eye Opener: Trump taps Pence to lead U.S. coronavirus response

President Trump announced that he will be appointing Vice President Mike Pence to lead the...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WFSBnews

WFSB Channel 3 Officials have identified the victims killed in the shooting https://t.co/Eckl6Ka4Hq 5 minutes ago

QueenQvc

OriginalQVCQueen RT @CNN: The victims of the shooting at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee have been identified: ▪ Jesus Valle, 33 ▪ Gennady Levshetz,… 5 minutes ago

thomas_bratt

Thomas Bratt RT @NBCNightlyNews: NOW on @NBCNightlyNews: @KathyParkNBC has the latest on the deadly shooting at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwauk… 7 minutes ago

alexolsen24

Kim RT @people: 5 Victims of Molson Coors Shooting Identified: 'They Were Fathers and They Were Friends' https://t.co/i9SPm0VMCB 13 minutes ago

syedsalu2

Syed Salman RT @CNN: The victims of the shooting at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee have been identified: ▪ Jesus Valle, 33 ▪ Gennady Levshetz,… 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim [Video]'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim

Milwaukee police on Thursday identified the five victims killed in the Molson Coors mass shooting. One was 60-year-old Dale Hudson of Waukesha.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:48Published

New details on Molson Coors mass shooting [Video]New details on Molson Coors mass shooting

New details have emerged on the Molson Coors mass shooting. The names of the victims have been released.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.