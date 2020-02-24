NAACP hosts Black History Month film festival

In linton.

A celebration of black history month.

Local community organizations are coming together to shed light on experiences..families..and relationships of african americans.

They are using film to address those topics.

The groups "women in the n-double-a-c-p" and the vigo county public library hosted a film festival tonight.

"us"..."loving" ..."moonlight"..."a raisin in the sun" and "crooklyn" were t films used to create the conversation.

"...each of these tells a different type of story which i think is pretty cool because um one of the things we talk about often especially during black history month is that there's no template to the black experience.

So from these five different movies you're getting five different experiences of black people in america.."

These films are available at the library to check-out or download..

Organizers encourage you to watch them to start the conversation in