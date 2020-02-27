Global  

Vigil Held for Five Victims of Molson Coors Brewery Shooting

Vigil Held for Five Victims of Molson Coors Brewery Shooting

Vigil Held for Five Victims of Molson Coors Brewery Shooting

A vigil was held Thursday at a local church for the five victims killed in Wednesday`s shooting at a Milwaukee brewery.
Recent related news from verified sources

Molson Coors CEO: Mass shooting at Milwaukee brewery an 'unthinkable tragedy'

The shooting at Molson Coors Beverage Co.’s Milwaukee campus on Wednesday was an “unthinkable...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCBS News


Beer competitors, local officials react to shooting at Molson Coors that left six dead

After a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors headquarters Wednesday afternoon that left...
bizjournals - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting [Video]All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting

All five victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus were identified in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:16Published

'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim [Video]'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim

Milwaukee police on Thursday identified the five victims killed in the Molson Coors mass shooting. One was 60-year-old Dale Hudson of Waukesha.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:48Published

