Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing

THIS AFTERNOON, GOVERNOR HOGANSAID THERE ARE TWO MORE PEOPLEIN MARYLAND WHO MET THEC━━C'S CRITERIA FOR VIRUSTESTING.

SO, ARE PEOPLE HEREIN BALTIMORE WORRIED?

WMA━2NEWS RAY STRICKLAND SPOKE TOPEOPLE ABOUT THERE CONCERNS.HE JOINS US LIVE NOW INFEDERAL HILL, RAY?YEAH THE PEOPLE I TALKED TOTOLD ME THEY ARE FOLLOWING THELATEST INFORMATION CLOSELY.THEY SAY THEY ARE TAKING THEVIRUS SERIOUSLY AS GOVERNORHOGAN SUGGESTED BUT WITH NOCONFIRMED CASES IN MARYLAND ASOF RIGHT NOW, THEY SAY IT'S NOTIME TO WORRY& JUST YET.16 20 36“ THE STATE OFMARYLAND HAS BEEN TAKING THISISSUE VERY SERIOUSLY HOPINGFOR THE BEST, PREPARING FORTHE WORST.

THE MESSAGE FROMGOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN AT APRESS CONFERENCE THISAFTERNOON WHERE HE ANNOUNCEDTWO MORE PEOPLE IN MARYLANDWERE TESTED FOR THECORONAVIRUS NOW KNOWN AS COVID19 16 28 3“I WOULD ENCOURAGEALL MARYLANDERS NOT TO PANIC”WHILE HE SAYS THERE IS NOIMMEDIATE HEALTH THREAT IN THESTATE GOVERNOR HOGAN ADDEDHEDOLLARS TO PREPARE TO FIGHTTHE VIRUS.

16 26 29“I WANT TOASSURE MARYLANDERS THAT ARESTATE IS TAKING EVERYPRECAUTION WHEN IT COMES TOTHE CORNOVIRUS BECAUSE OURHIGHEST PRIORITY IS KEEPINGOUR RESIDENTS SAFE” SO FAR,NO CONFIRMED CASES IN MARYLANDSAM LEWIS, WHO WORKS FOR ACONSULTING FIRM.

SAYS HETRAVELS A LOT FOR WORK.

ANDBECAUSE OF THAT LEWIS SAYS,HIS COMPANY DOESNTAKE ANY CHANCES.

20 43 41“MYFIRM JUST SENT OUT ANOTIFICATION, ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE IF YOU ARE STARTING TFEEL SICK WORK FROM HOME.

2033 54“I THINK ITTO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY FORSURE” OTHER PEOPLE WE SPOKETO SAY THEY ARENLIGHTLY, BUT ARENWORRIED EITHER.

20 37 04“ITDEFINITELY SOMETHING IKEEPING TRACK BUT IREALLY CONCERNED AT THEMOMENT” 20 31 12“I DONTHINK WE REALLY NEED TO WORRYABOUT IT AT THIS POIN