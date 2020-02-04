Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing

Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testingTwo Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing

THIS AFTERNOON, GOVERNOR HOGANSAID THERE ARE TWO MORE PEOPLEIN MARYLAND WHO MET THEC━━C'S CRITERIA FOR VIRUSTESTING.

SO, ARE PEOPLE HEREIN BALTIMORE WORRIED?

WMA━2NEWS RAY STRICKLAND SPOKE TOPEOPLE ABOUT THERE CONCERNS.HE JOINS US LIVE NOW INFEDERAL HILL, RAY?YEAH THE PEOPLE I TALKED TOTOLD ME THEY ARE FOLLOWING THELATEST INFORMATION CLOSELY.THEY SAY THEY ARE TAKING THEVIRUS SERIOUSLY AS GOVERNORHOGAN SUGGESTED BUT WITH NOCONFIRMED CASES IN MARYLAND ASOF RIGHT NOW, THEY SAY IT'S NOTIME TO WORRY& JUST YET.16 20 36“ THE STATE OFMARYLAND HAS BEEN TAKING THISISSUE VERY SERIOUSLY HOPINGFOR THE BEST, PREPARING FORTHE WORST.

THE MESSAGE FROMGOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN AT APRESS CONFERENCE THISAFTERNOON WHERE HE ANNOUNCEDTWO MORE PEOPLE IN MARYLANDWERE TESTED FOR THECORONAVIRUS NOW KNOWN AS COVID19 16 28 3“I WOULD ENCOURAGEALL MARYLANDERS NOT TO PANIC”WHILE HE SAYS THERE IS NOIMMEDIATE HEALTH THREAT IN THESTATE GOVERNOR HOGAN ADDEDHEDOLLARS TO PREPARE TO FIGHTTHE VIRUS.

16 26 29“I WANT TOASSURE MARYLANDERS THAT ARESTATE IS TAKING EVERYPRECAUTION WHEN IT COMES TOTHE CORNOVIRUS BECAUSE OURHIGHEST PRIORITY IS KEEPINGOUR RESIDENTS SAFE” SO FAR,NO CONFIRMED CASES IN MARYLANDSAM LEWIS, WHO WORKS FOR ACONSULTING FIRM.

SAYS HETRAVELS A LOT FOR WORK.

ANDBECAUSE OF THAT LEWIS SAYS,HIS COMPANY DOESNTAKE ANY CHANCES.

20 43 41“MYFIRM JUST SENT OUT ANOTIFICATION, ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE IF YOU ARE STARTING TFEEL SICK WORK FROM HOME.

2033 54“I THINK ITTO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY FORSURE” OTHER PEOPLE WE SPOKETO SAY THEY ARENLIGHTLY, BUT ARENWORRIED EITHER.

20 37 04“ITDEFINITELY SOMETHING IKEEPING TRACK BUT IREALLY CONCERNED AT THEMOMENT” 20 31 12“I DONTHINK WE REALLY NEED TO WORRYABOUT IT AT THIS POIN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmharber78

whitechocolate78 @maggieNYT This is why he talked to Hogan. https://t.co/VITTV96vxt 3 hours ago

Stefaniefulto14

Stefanie RT @dawn8_dawn: https://t.co/JtM2KOzSaH Coronavirus has now hit my state of Maryland please b aware this is a extremely bad virus&it's dea… 3 hours ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz Hogan: 2 Marylanders meet CDC criteria for testing of coronavirus https://t.co/2rsPKQbkog 5 hours ago

2old4dramaok

Beyond description Hogan: 2 Marylanders meet CDC criteria for testing of coronavirus https://t.co/nIemxZNQCW 6 hours ago

AlwaysAishaaa

Aishaaa Governor: 2 Marylanders meet CDC criteria for testing of possible coronavirus https://t.co/bFzczHhoLE 6 hours ago

JEAvalon

NoTowPP RT @CuomoCorruption: Hogan: 2 Marylanders meet CDC criteria for testing of coronavirus https://t.co/uevXVRiMow 7 hours ago

sherijr

sherijr Hogan: 2 Marylanders meet CDC criteria for testing of coronavirus https://t.co/vtETPyv4Rd 7 hours ago

Mikanojo

Hikyuu Mikado🍑🌰🍵🌷🏵 RT @thomaskaine5: Hogan: 2 Marylanders meet CDC criteria for testing of coronavirus https://t.co/Ji8YExko5q 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Hogan: Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing [Video]Gov. Hogan: Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing

Gov. Hogan: Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

FDA Expands Use Of Coronavirus Test [Video]FDA Expands Use Of Coronavirus Test

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday inserted itself into the spreading coronavirus pandemic. The FDA extended the use of a coronavirus detection tool to Centers for Disease Control and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.