Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > São Paulo > Brazil bracing for economic hit as virus spreads

Brazil bracing for economic hit as virus spreads

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Brazil bracing for economic hit as virus spreads

Brazil bracing for economic hit as virus spreads

Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta spoke to local authorities in Sao Paulo on Thursday (February 27) after the country's first confirmed coronavirus case was found there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Brazil bracing for economic hit as virus spreads

Brazil's Health Minister was in Sao Paulo on Thursday (February 27) to meet with local authorities, after the country's first coronavirus case was confirmed in the country's financial centre.

With more than 12 million people, Sao Paulo is one of the world's most populous cities and a popular entry point to the country.

Following the confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus, Brazil's real took a hit.

The real fell as low as 4.5010 per dollar, cementing its position as one of the worst-performing currencies in the world against the greenback this year, before the central bank intervened in the currency swaps market for the second day in a row to ease the pressure.

The local stock market also took a hit.

Speaking to media, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta played down fears of the virus, saying Sao Paulo is well-placed to tackle any cases.

This week, authorities diagnosed a 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo who returned recently from Italy with the virus.

Dozens of other patients with symptoms of coronavirus are being treated and reportedly in good health.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.