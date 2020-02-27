Global  

Olympic athletes should not risk health, says Ian Thorpe

Australian swimming great Ian Thorpe said on Thursday (February 27) athletes should not put their Olympic dreams before their health in deciding whether to compete at the Tokyo Games as global health authorities battle to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
A number of international sports events have been hit by the coronavirus, with some competitions being postponed and others cancelled outright, and there are concerns that the outbreak might scupper the Tokyo Olympics.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound told Reuters on Wednesday (February 26) that organisers would "reluctantly" have to cancel the Games if the coronavirus developed into a serious pandemic.

Thorpe said athlete safety should come above all else.



