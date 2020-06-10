Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 6th & 10th District Championships: Webster County and Muhlenberg County Capture Hardware

2020 6th & 10th District Championships: Webster County and Muhlenberg County Capture Hardware

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
2020 6th & 10th District Championships: Webster County and Muhlenberg County Capture Hardware

2020 6th & 10th District Championships: Webster County and Muhlenberg County Capture Hardware

2020 6th & 10th District Championships: Webster County and Muhlenberg County Capture Hardware
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2020 6th & 10th District Championships: Webster County and Muhlenberg County Capture Hardware

Wevv dot com.

### 44sports is the first round of the basketball postseason in kentucky..

As district titles are on the line.

We begin in the 6th district..

Webster county and henderson county both fighting for some hardware.

The trojans come out attacking from the perimeter... tyler camplin starts the ?

Party as he tickles the twine..

A game high 24 from the senior.

Moments later..

The big man gets in on the fun.

Hunter mcnaughton drilling the triple from the wing... it's an 8?

2 run to open the game for webster county.

Henderson county not lying down though..

The colonels respond behind noah curry... the junior capping off a 10?

0 for the visitors as henderson goes back in front..

Curry leading the team with 17..

However... webster county battles back..

Mcnaughton is good down low as well..

The trojans win 62?

56..

Webster county winning their first district title since 2016.

Moving to district 10..

Muhlenberg county looking for back to back titles.

They battle mclean county.

Second quarter..

Braydon lovan comes up with the loose ball for the bucket.

Mustangs by 5.

Mclean county came to clean up on the glass though.

Logan patterson with the board and the bucket.

Cougars trying to hang around.

Muhlenberg county swings right back though.

Nash divine fights his way to the hole... swirling on down as he gets the hoop and the harm... and now the mustangs get it going from deep.

Trey lovell to cole vincent.

The triple try rings true.

Muhlenberg county wins 70?

60.

As




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.