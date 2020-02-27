Global  

Courteney Cox 'so excited' for Friends reunion

Courteney Cox is "so excited" for the 'Friends' reunion, as she knows she's going to have the "best time" on set with her co-stars.
Recent related news from verified sources

'We're going to have the best time': Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller shares excitement on much-awaited 'Friends' reunion

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on 'Friends' is all excited about the much-awaited reunion of...
DNA - Published

Friends reunion: Courteney Cox 'so excited' about unscripted episode as original cast reunites

Actor who played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom has discussed the much-anticipated reunion
Independent - Published


