Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Truth About Alex is Revealed

The Truth About Alex is Revealed

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 04:02s - Published < > Embed
The Truth About Alex is Revealed

The Truth About Alex is Revealed

Link (Chris Carmack) comes over to visit Jo (Camilla Luddington) and she tells him that she called Alex's mom and he never even went to Iowa, he just left.

Hayes (guest star Richard Flood) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) talk before heading home.

Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' THURSDAY 9|8c on ABC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Truth About Alex is Revealed

Watch full episodes of Grey's Anatomy online at ABC.

Stream The Truth About Alex is Revealed instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

double__ws

W 😭 The Truth About Alex is Revealed - Grey's Anatomy https://t.co/J1WEMkTAbt via @YouTube 3 hours ago

marvellousleigh

becs greys promo: the truth about alex’s leaving is finally revealed grey: he left. brilliant writing guys, really show stopping stuff 10 hours ago

alex_rainville

Alex Rainville Worth the read. The “unicorns” flopping on Wall Street simply revealed the underlying truth about these companies.… https://t.co/tLgpJmqS7A 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anderson Cooper Drops Coronavirus Truth Bomb On Donald Trump [Video]Anderson Cooper Drops Coronavirus Truth Bomb On Donald Trump

On his CNN show, Anderson Cooper criticized the U.S. president for his lackluster approach to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published

Blue Bloods S10E13 [Video]Blue Bloods S10E13

Blue Bloods 10x13 promo trailer HD - next on episode 13 season 10 FRANK MUST UNCOVER THE TRUTH WHEN AN UNDERCOVER OFFICER ACCUSES ANOTHER COP OF POLICE BRUTALITY, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY, JAN...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.