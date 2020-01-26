The Truth About Alex is Revealed 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 04:02s - Published The Truth About Alex is Revealed Link (Chris Carmack) comes over to visit Jo (Camilla Luddington) and she tells him that she called Alex's mom and he never even went to Iowa, he just left. Hayes (guest star Richard Flood) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) talk before heading home. Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' THURSDAY 9|8c on ABC. 0

Tweets about this W 😭 The Truth About Alex is Revealed - Grey's Anatomy https://t.co/J1WEMkTAbt via @YouTube 3 hours ago becs greys promo: the truth about alex’s leaving is finally revealed grey: he left. brilliant writing guys, really show stopping stuff 10 hours ago Alex Rainville Worth the read. The “unicorns” flopping on Wall Street simply revealed the underlying truth about these companies.… https://t.co/tLgpJmqS7A 4 days ago

