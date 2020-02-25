Global  

'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran loses nearly $400,000 in phishing scam

'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran loses nearly $400,000 in phishing scamCorcoran revealed that her bookkeeper unknowingly paid the funds to a scammer.
0
'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Hooked in $380k Phishing Scam

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran is missing nearly $400,000 Wednesday morning after her office was...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsNewsmaxJust Jared



kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas 'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Says She Was Scammed Out of Almost $400,000 'I won’t be getting the money back.'… https://t.co/JkqeCwORyq 28 minutes ago

PaulBrightly

Paul B. Brightly ‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Scammed Out of $388,700 Because of 1 Letter No One Noticed https://t.co/aXQGsqd8L1 44 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT Ultrascan419 "'Shark Tank' star loses nearly $400000 in scam: (ABC News) — Barbara Corcoran said she lost nearly… https://t.co/EWGm8UrW1P 55 minutes ago

DanitaBlackwood

Danita Blackwood RT @messageplicity: "Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran scammed out of nearly $400k via #email. https://t.co/RToyf9p1G4 via @InsideEdit… 1 hour ago

bradwilliams69

Brad Williams RT @CBSNews: "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran loses $388,700 in phishing scam https://t.co/CX9E31FX0u https://t.co/Fj9CoVQ6Bv 1 hour ago

BizTechHubNews

BizTechHub NEWS RT @CNNBusiness: "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran said she lost almost $400,000 in an email scam https://t.co/Kv5fjBZXDJ https://t.co/a6p… 1 hour ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info “Shark Tank” TV star loses almost $400,000 in Business Email Compromise scam: Barbara Corcoran, one of… https://t.co/4as4ZZbeWR #infosec 2 hours ago

witsnewsdotcom

WITSNEWS 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran scammed out of $388,700 because of 1 letter no one noticed - WND… https://t.co/r7E8iK6wCQ 2 hours ago


'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam [Video]'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam Corcoran revealed that her bookkeeper unknowingly paid the funds to a scammer. Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara..

Preview: Wednesday, 2.26.20 – Barbara Corcoran [Video]Preview: Wednesday, 2.26.20 – Barbara Corcoran

Celebrating female entrepreneurs with “Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran — stories of success, as well as advice on how to be a “lady boss.”

