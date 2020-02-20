Beach artist creates 150ft sketch of a giant surfer on sand a using garden rake 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published Beach artist creates 150ft sketch of a giant surfer on sand a using garden rake A beach artist spent six painstaking hours creating a 150ft drawing of a surfer - using a garden RAKE.Claire Eason's huge sand sketch of a sea-lover was only visible for a few hours before being washed away on the tide.The retired GP recruited dozens of volunteers to help her create the eye-catching figure on Beadnell Bay in Northumberland.Claire, 55, who took up art after hanging up her stethoscope last October, said: "The area has a lot of water sports all year round and there are several surf schools. "It always amazes me how hardy these people are, they go out in the winter and go after the biggest waves. "I thought it would be nice to do something to acknowledge the water sports there. "Surfing is something I like because it is non-destructive to the environment and I like promoting an activity that has an ecological feel to it."Incredibly Claire designed the picture as she went along, checking her progress using a drone camera hovering above her last Saturday (22/2).She added: "I had to wait until the tide had reached its peak and it was on the way out to leave fine, damp sand. "I had a tiny weather window due to the storms so I had to watch the forecast and go when it isn't too windy and there was no rain as the drone wouldn't fly well. "You have to make sure the tide is going out at the right time too. "Some kind volunteers helped me mark out the area I used and I got to it with my trusty garden rake." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Beach artist creates 150ft sketch of a giant surfer on sand a using garden rake A beach artist spent six painstaking hours creating a 150ft drawing of a surfer - using a garden RAKE.Claire Eason's huge sand sketch of a sea-lover was only visible for a few hours before being washed away on the tide.The retired GP recruited dozens of volunteers to help her create the eye-catching figure on Beadnell Bay in Northumberland.Claire, 55, who took up art after hanging up her stethoscope last October, said: "The area has a lot of water sports all year round and there are several surf schools. "It always amazes me how hardy these people are, they go out in the winter and go after the biggest waves. "I thought it would be nice to do something to acknowledge the water sports there. "Surfing is something I like because it is non-destructive to the environment and I like promoting an activity that has an ecological feel to it."Incredibly Claire designed the picture as she went along, checking her progress using a drone camera hovering above her last Saturday (22/2).She added: "I had to wait until the tide had reached its peak and it was on the way out to leave fine, damp sand. "I had a tiny weather window due to the storms so I had to watch the forecast and go when it isn't too windy and there was no rain as the drone wouldn't fly well. "You have to make sure the tide is going out at the right time too. "Some kind volunteers helped me mark out the area I used and I got to it with my trusty garden rake."





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India A sand artist created a sculpture of visiting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on a beach in southeast India. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published 4 days ago Second World War beach defences transformed into giant art work Second World War anti-tank sea defences designed to repel a Nazi invasion were temporarily transformed into a giant artwork showing people rock climbing. Beach artist Claire Eason spent four hours.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:13Published 1 week ago