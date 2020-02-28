Global  

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion.

Ciara Lee reports
