Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri

India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri

India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri

New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series.

The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29.

New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets.

India, New Zealand will meet for the final Test match at Christchurch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Ravi Shastri recalls memories of his Test debut 39 years ago for Team India vs New Zealand at Wellington

It was 39 years ago that Shastri made his Test debut for India at this venue against the Kiwis.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President; India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts [Video]PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President; India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar President U Win Myint at Delhi's Hyderabad House. India and Myanmar signed 10 agreements to strengthen Indo-Myanmar relations. The pacts focused on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test [Video]Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test

New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from Feb 29. Kiwis were seen sweating it out at Hagley Oval stadium. New Zealand won the 1st Test in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.