India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:27s - Published India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will meet for the final Test match at Christchurch.

