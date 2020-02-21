Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus disease 2019 > Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the worldHere is a look at the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'It could be messy': Window of opportunity 'narrowing' as coronavirus cases surge

'It could be messy': Window of opportunity 'narrowing' as coronavirus cases surgeThe World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Friday that the window to stem the deadly coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over Virus

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over VirusSaudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bexy23268026

Bexy 🇺🇸✍🏼#PrayersForRush Most are recovering at home. #COVID19US https://t.co/eyB1at94Ep https://t.co/PCD7WVkDot 14 seconds ago

LaylaTaher

Dr.Laila Taher #Coronavirus #COVID -19 (2019-nCoV) live updated map of the confirmed cases around the world. https://t.co/lAGl6JDplf 4 minutes ago

syedsalu2

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: Global spread of #coronavirus has cities, schools, tourist resorts in lockdown Several countries are on lockdown as deat… 4 minutes ago

BucephalusDev

Bucephalus Development, LC RT @coronavirus911: How the virus spread around the world First recorded cases by date and country. Red dots show new confirmed cases #coro… 11 minutes ago

Sincerely_Ciara

Ciara Brown ☕️ RT @FOX46News: INTERACTIVE MAP: With more than 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide, a growing list of nations are preparing for the illness to… 15 minutes ago

EvolvingJuan

Juan Enriquez 2019 coronavirus: after a single person attended church... 9,300 people who had attended those two Shincheonji chur… https://t.co/klfjpbbvzU 24 minutes ago

grimes_ce

Christopher Grimes RT @lisadont: Japan’s Hokkaido declared a state of emergency today, as clusters of coronavirus cases multiplied around the island to host a… 25 minutes ago

FOX46News

FOX 46 Charlotte INTERACTIVE MAP: With more than 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide, a growing list of nations are preparing for the i… https://t.co/Wser6unsOP 36 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks [Video]Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll rises to 17 in northern Italy [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll rises to 17 in northern Italy

As of February 27, the number of confirmed cases in Italy stood at 650, mostly centred in the country's north.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.