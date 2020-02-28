Global  

Trending: Lady Gaga

Trending: Lady Gaga

Trending: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga dropped a new single "Stupid Love" at midnight along with a spectacular music video.
Lady Gaga's New 'Stupid Love' Music Video Shot Entirely on iPhone 11 Pro

Lady Gaga this evening released her latest single, "Stupid Love," with a music video to go along with...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •MashableJust JaredE! Online


Lady Gaga Reveals New Details About LG6, aka Her Next Album

Now that Lady Gaga‘s first single off her upcoming sixth album has been released, she is opening up...
Just Jared - Published


xoxomonster95

CHROMATICA x STUPID LOVE RT @PhilippineStar: Lady Gaga released her first solo single "Stupid Love" for the first time in three years. Her fans, the "Little Monste… 11 seconds ago

ranran2u

GodGa RT @chartdata: Lady Gaga's #StupidLove is now the #1 trending video on YouTube US (@ladygaga). 25 seconds ago

kimtaefeels

jules⁷ #2 trending video because of Lady Gaga. https://t.co/0hLtwGJoqC 41 seconds ago

badchromatic

LG6 IS COMING RT @gagasdarksin: Lady Gaga over took BTS & Taylor Swift and has now the #1 video on trending Youtube US. https://t.co/YCUgytOhtg 53 seconds ago

welingt42171895

welington RT @Gagas_Sonn: The new single by Lady Gaga, #StupidLove will be released tonight along with the music video. Only 45 minutes left! RT and… 2 minutes ago

thira_6712

singleforever RT @jooniecious: @MON0CHlLD I honestly don't know if it's true or not, but there's a hash tag trending for that. I think it has to do with… 3 minutes ago


Lady Gaga put all of her heart and pain into her upcoming album [Video]Lady Gaga put all of her heart and pain into her upcoming album

Lady Gaga channelled her love and pain in her upcoming sixth album and shared the process of making the "meaningful" and "authentic" follow-up to 2016's 'Joanne'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published

Lady Gaga releases Stupid Love single and video [Video]Lady Gaga releases Stupid Love single and video

Lady Gaga has released her new single 'Stupid Love' and an accompanying video, and admitted she wanted to make a tune that "really celebrated love".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

