Chinese firefighters rescue man stuck on gate after attempting to climb over to enter community

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
A resident got stuck on the gate after he attempted to climb it over to enter a community in China.
A resident got stuck on the gate after he attempted to climb it over to enter a community in China.

The video, shot in Shanghai on February 24, shows an old man climbing onto a gate of his residential community and then getting stuck on the top of it.

Another clip shows the firefighters approaching the man via a ladder and helping him get down from the gate.

According to reports, residents needed to show their pass to enter the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the man's daughter took the pass away and he did not have one.

So he attempted to climb over the gate to enter the community but did not have enough energy to climb down and got stuck there.

The video was provided by the local fire station with permission.




