Stunning drone footage shows Peak District lead mine covered in snow in the UK

Beautiful drone footage of Peak District's Magpie Mine is completely covered in snow on Friday (February 28).

Yellow warnings for snow and rain cover the county.
Beautiful drone footage of Peak District's Magpie Mine is completely covered in snow on Friday (February 28).

Yellow warnings for snow and rain cover the county.

"It was the last working lead mine in Derbyshire and is probably the best surviving example anywhere in the UK of a 19th-century lead mine.

"The mine has a fascinating history spanning more than 200 years of bonanzas and failures, of bitter disputes and fights resulting in the 'murder' of three miners, and a Widows’ Curse that is said to remain to this day," the filmer told Newsflare.




