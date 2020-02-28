Astronaut's Photo Shows Boston From Space 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:22s - Published Astronaut's Photo Shows Boston From Space A New England native is sharing her out-of-this-world view of Boston. Maine astronaut Jessica Meir tweeted a photo taken from the International Space Station of the city Thursday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

