'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally
'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally
Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate cataclysm.
Francesca Lynagh reports.
