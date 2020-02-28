Global  

How Saint Lucia will inspire you with her character, charm and beauty

From majestic mountains to sulphur springs, this Caribbean destination is a must-see.

Travel blogger Richard Lee Massey flew to Saint Lucia with British Airways from London Gatwick, for an up close and personal look at the island so gorgeous it was dubbed 'Helen of the West Indies.'
