Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness.

On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and three percent.

John Lau, SEI Investments, via NBC Around the world, supply chains, travel, major events and school closures have rocked the world economy.

John Lau, SEI Investments, via NBC Even secure assets such as U.S. government bonds hit new record lows due to weakened economic confidence.

At Friday's opening, Wall Street had lost more than 12 percent since Monday.

Due to the crisis, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates when it meets in mid-March.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Why have pandemic fears knocked $3 trillion off global stock markets?

What exactly do traders fear will happen? And why is this sell-off only happening now given the media...
Independent - Published

Global Stock Losses Hit $6 Trillion As Virus Fear Spreads

Global stocks have lost at least $6 trillion in market value since Jan. 20 when the coronavirus...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •NewsdayRTTNewsReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

p2pMark

Mark Smith Recession fears wipe $12 trillion from markets https://t.co/1x7cwlDog8 1 hour ago

favre99

Xavier Fabregas €5,5 Billions in market value wipe out “Coronavirus panic wipes $6 trillion off world stocks this week" - https://t.co/DemwknNsKx 2 hours ago

selinawangtv

Selina Wang .#coronavirus fears wipe out over $5 trillion in global market cap just this week. RBC estimates if the economy co… https://t.co/jm6if1vJ0G 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis [Video]Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis

Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks [Video]Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.