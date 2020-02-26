Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness.

On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and three percent.

John Lau, SEI Investments, via NBC Around the world, supply chains, travel, major events and school closures have rocked the world economy.

John Lau, SEI Investments, via NBC Even secure assets such as U.S. government bonds hit new record lows due to weakened economic confidence.

At Friday's opening, Wall Street had lost more than 12 percent since Monday.

Due to the crisis, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates when it meets in mid-March.