Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This is the Date When Harry and Meghan Will No Longer be Protected by Canadian Security

This is the Date When Harry and Meghan Will No Longer be Protected by Canadian Security

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
This is the Date When Harry and Meghan Will No Longer be Protected by Canadian Security

This is the Date When Harry and Meghan Will No Longer be Protected by Canadian Security

As the couple transition out of their royal duties and titles they will also lose their status as Internationally Protected Persons status.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Security Won't Be Paid for by Canada Anymore

Canada will no longer be paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s security. In the wake of the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsE! Online


Canada to stop providing security for Harry and Meghan

Canada will no longer provide security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Canadian government...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NewsyWorldNewsFOXNews.comCBC.caCTV News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

rootsofhood

STREAM OLD ME BY 5SOS🏳️‍🌈⃤ @CapitalOfficial @Harry_Styles i mean his heart rate was soooo low when he saw a picture of her but they obviously… https://t.co/FiBek9RhKI 18 hours ago

Tesco

Tesco @harryepoole Hi Harry, I've looked into this for you, we currently do not have any of this product in our warehouse… https://t.co/ssQ4pPOCWg 1 day ago

tylrmnnng

iletitoutanditleftnothing So like when are @Harry_Styles and @lizzo gonna date? I'm just waiting for the inevitable at this point. 1 day ago

finelinealbums

taylor can’t believe god expects me to date other people when harry is out here looking this pretty https://t.co/Kn8upH4m6y 2 days ago

MynameisAmy7

My name is Amy😃 We are in a grand solar minimum. @PHarry_Meghan 2/2. When each date alive is a gift for Queen Elizabeth and Philip y’all have left them behind. I wa… https://t.co/UC9zJIk9Bw 4 days ago

ellajoness1

Ella Jones @SV8819 so i know your really good at finding so much larry proofs, but something i’m confused about is the song ‘c… https://t.co/AWVzkMZL4i 5 days ago

jaedenation

kyleigh ok so when i was in middle school people would make these accs that were like “should they date or nah” & this girl… https://t.co/FxOtCa9qMA 6 days ago

_musicloverlil

LILLIAN LOVES MUSIC @NiallOfficial yes this is when hbw comes out y’all put the date in ur calendars https://t.co/8OMP4PDQLJ 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit' [Video]The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced they're stepping back from their royal duties. They intend to work towards financial independence from the royal family, i.e. the taxpayers. But..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:52Published

Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers [Video]Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars a year in security expenses if Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan move there, even part time, as they step..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.