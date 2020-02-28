Global  

‘BJP did not approve’: RS Prasad over inflammatory speeches by party leaders

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the BJP did not approve inflammatory statements given by party leaders.

Prasad clarified that the Police will look into the matter.

Prasad was talking in reference to inflammatory speeches by party leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur etc.

NCP’s Nawab Malik had slammed the Centre alleging that government is trying to save those who gave hate speeches.

On Thursday, Delhi HC gave four weeks to govt to reply on inflammatory speeches by political leaders.

Earlier, HC bench, which included justice S Muralidhar, had rapped Delhi Police over inaction.

A PIL was filed by social activists Harsh Mandar, Farah Naqvi, seeking FIRs into cases of hate speeches
