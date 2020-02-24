Global  

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020 The 'Modern Family' actress will sit alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on the show's panel.

And the model (who was a judge on the show from series 8 to 13) will also be joining them when the talent series returns to NBC in the summer of this year.

Sofia said: Sofia said: Heidi added
