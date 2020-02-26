Global  

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3.

Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S. states for Democrats abroad and in Samoa.

More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

The two states with the most delegates are California and Texas.

Once Super Tuesday is over, nearly 40 percent of all Democratic delegates will have been allocated to the candidates.

If one candidate secures a major lead of delegates, it'll be tough mathematically for the other candidates to pull ahead.

Super Tuesday has been "a thing" as far back as 1976.

However, the first official Super Tuesday is widely recognized as taking place in 1984, when nine states participated.

Voting on Tuesdays dates back to the 1800s, when the day made the most sense for a more religious and agrarian U.S. society.

Heading into this Super Tueday, Bernie Sanders leads with 40 delegates.

Pete Buttigieg has 25.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has 15.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have eight and seven, respectively.
