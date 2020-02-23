Global  

6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak

6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak With the CDC’s recent warning that COVID-19 will likely make its way into the United States, it’s important now more than ever to be prepared.

Here are six ways to best keep you and your family safe as the coronavirus continues to spread.

1.

The recent use of the word “pandemic” in reference to COVID-19 may cause alarm, but it’s very important not to panic.

Sensationalized headlines may cause people to fear for the worst, but in reality, some infected people don’t even experience symptoms. 2.

Because the CDC warned that COVID-19 would cause “disruptions to daily lives,” it’s smart to start stocking up on essentials.

Having a backup supply of things such as medication, non-perishable foods and toiletries is always a good idea.

3.

While medical masks have become a symbol of the coronavirus in recent months, they’re not actually effective enough to stop the coronavirus.

Medical masks are only worthwhile if you’re already ill, as it’ll prevent you from spreading your own germs to others.

4.

Buy alcohol-based hand sanitizers and cleaners to disinfect yourself and your home.

Alcohol-based products can kill the coronavirus.

5.

The simplest way to protect against viral infections is to wash your hands frequently, especially before and after food prep.

Try to aim for the CDC’s recommended hand-washing time of at least 20 seconds.

6.

The most important tip of all is to stay home if you’re feeling sick.

It's better to be safe than sorry.

Not only are you helping yourself by resting, you’re also protecting the people around you from possible exposure.
