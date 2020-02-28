Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turkey opens its borders to Europe for refugees as Syria conflict escalates

Turkey opens its borders to Europe for refugees as Syria conflict escalates

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
Turkey opens its borders to Europe for refugees as Syria conflict escalates

Turkey opens its borders to Europe for refugees as Syria conflict escalates

The move comes after 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria, where one million civilians are fleeing the fighting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU

Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EUATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of refugees and migrants in Turkey have begun heading for the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Turkey says it will let refugees into Europe after troops killed in Syria

Refugees in Turkey headed towards European frontiers on Friday after an official declared that...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NancyMi35677608

Nancy Miller RT @GodLovesUSA1: Islamic migrants rushing to buses in Istanbul headed for Greece as Turkey opens borders. So it begins! The invasion of E… 2 minutes ago

sinha_monty

Monty sinha Syria conflict: Turkey opens borders to Europe for refugees https://t.co/lEmbZxokQ6 via @YouTube it’s another migrant crisis 2 minutes ago

syf_90

W! RT @SkyNews: Footage shows groups of Syrian refugees and other migrants heading towards Greece, after Turkey reportedly "opened its borders… 7 minutes ago

moinqureshi92

MOIN KURESHI RT @karmuhsin: Turkey opens the western borders for free movement of the Syrian refugees and other illegal immigrants. Europe must challang… 21 minutes ago

DWPscumbags

JobCentreSUCKS @Nigel21915926 NATO member Turkey trying to blackmail Europe. https://t.co/V4lTGvqlhO 22 minutes ago

BakuDreamer

SUGARPLUMVAMPIRE @cascio https://t.co/6eKrZwwrAl Did you see they opened the border. They have 3.2 million refugees. 26 minutes ago

PCisfinished

Mr Grumpy. RT @Smileygirl19681: Turkey Opens Borders To Europe For Syrian Refugees As One Million Displaced In Idlib The gates of***have been open… 28 minutes ago

seemorerocks

Robin Westenra Turkey Opens Borders to Europe; tell 4 Mil. Refugees to LEAVE WITHIN 72 HOURS - Greece & Bulgaria Deploy Troops to… https://t.co/FaxBwO8mkj 38 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses [Video]Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria has moved the NATO ally ever closer to direct conflict with Russia. As the two sides consider their next moves, Turkey is also pressuring its own allies by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees [Video]Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees

Ankara says it will no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe after Turkish fighters killed in Syria's Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.