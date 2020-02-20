Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry, Bon Jovi Come Together To Help Wounded Veterans

Prince Harry, Bon Jovi Come Together To Help Wounded Veterans

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry, Bon Jovi Come Together To Help Wounded Veterans

Prince Harry, Bon Jovi Come Together To Help Wounded Veterans

Rock meets royalty to give back to wounded veterans.

In one of his last royal engagements, Prince Harry is getting help from a New Jersey rock star; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans' choir at Abbey Road studios

Britain's Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi...
Reuters - Published

US rock star Bon Jovi drinks whiskey alongside Bayern Munich footballers

Bayern Munich's 3-0 Champions League last 16 first leg victory over Chelsea on Tuesday made an...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PierretteY

DadakeTina 🛡🌪 RT @ABCWorldNews: Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi pictured strolling over iconic Abbey Road crosswalk as they come together in support of the… 54 seconds ago

MmMin57

Meghan Markle Stan Account (Minhee ✨) RT @ABC: Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi pictured strolling over iconic Abbey Road crosswalk as they come together in support of the Duke of… 26 minutes ago

TurquoiseRoads

TurquoiseRoads RT @HelloCanada: A preview of things to come! 🎵 Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi popped by Abbey Road Studios on Friday to record a new song f… 2 hours ago

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @TMZ: Prince Harry and Bon Jovi COME TOGETHER on Abbey Road https://t.co/0IyCpFLJnH 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry And Jon Bon Jovi At Abbey Road Studios [Video]Prince Harry And Jon Bon Jovi At Abbey Road Studios

British royalty meets rock royalty! Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate The Beatles’ famous crosswalk photo at Abbey Road Studios, where the rock legend led the Invictus Games Choir in a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:36Published

Prince Harry and Bon Jovi are collaborating for the Invictus Games [Video]Prince Harry and Bon Jovi are collaborating for the Invictus Games

Bon Jovi and soon-to-be ex-Prince Harry jam in Abbey Road Studios

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.